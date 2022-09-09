Top 6 US stories you may have missed this week

It's been a busy week in the US after the Labour Day holiday weekend.

Here is a list of the biggest US stories you may have missed this week.

“She was a great lady,” US President Joe Biden said on Thursday after the news of Queen Elizabeth's death was announced.

Former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush, Jimmy Carter, their first ladies and other US leaders also sent their condolences to the royal family.

Expand Autoplay Queen Elizabeth II speaking during the State Banquet in Buckingham Palace alongside Barack Obama, the US president at the time. Getty Images

US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield previewed US plans for the international body's coming gathering this month.

She said this year's General Assembly would focus on food insecurity, public health and advancing UN values.

Two people sat near the court during the tennis match between Australian Nick Kyrgios and Russia’s Karen Khachanov on Tuesday — but they weren't just watching.

One was giving the other a haircut and shave in a prank that went viral.

Expand Autoplay A fan gets his hair cut during the quarter-finals match between Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Russia's Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open at Arthur Ash stadium in New York. Getty Images / AFP

In a rare open letter, 13 former US defence officials sounded the alarm over political polarisation causing an “extreme strain” in civil-military relations.

“Looking ahead, all of these factors could well get worse before they get better,” the letter read.

Most observers have said Republicans would see the most success during the midterm elections in November as part of a “red wave”, but recent polling shows American voters may turn out for Democrats.

And lastly, you still have time to bid on a judicial collar made of gold glass beads that belonged to US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which is being auctioned to benefit charity, the first time any of her signature neckwear will be available for purchase.

The piece is part of a collection of about 100 items being sold in an online auction that begins on Wednesday. It concludes September 16, days before the two-year anniversary of the liberal judge's death at 87.