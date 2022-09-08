Memphis shootings: man arrested after four people killed

Four people have been killed and three wounded after a shooting spree in the US city of Memphis, police said on Thursday.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on Wednesday after several shootings in the city in Tennessee, Memphis Police chief CJ Davis said.

At least one of the shootings was posted on Facebook.

READ MORE Canada stabbing spree suspect dies soon after arrest

“Suspect is in custody,” police said on Twitter. “Shelter in place has been lifted.”

Earlier on Wednesday, police had warned the public to remain indoors until a man described as armed and dangerous, who was thought to be responsible for several shootings, was caught.

“We are getting reports he is recording his actions on Facebook,” police had said.

Memphis Police arrested a man in connection with the shootings of several people across the city while live-streaming the crimes on Facebook. AFP

One brief video posted on Facebook showed a man rambling “this is for real” and using coarse language as he opened the door of a shop and fired twice at the first person to come into view.

Reuters said it could not verify the video's authenticity.