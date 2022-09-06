US military announces ballistic missile test

The US military announced plans to test an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday morning and Russia has been provided with advanced notice, the Pentagon said.

“There will be an operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike command unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental ballistic missile early tomorrow morning, September 7, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California,” Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

Mr Ryder described the test launch as “routine”, noting that it had been scheduled far in advance and that Russia and other countries have been notified.

The purpose of Wednesday's test launch “is to demonstrate the readiness of US nuclear forces”, Mr Ryder said.

The US successfully carried out a test launch of a Minuteman III missile on August 16 after it was delayed several times due to escalating tension over Ukraine and Taiwan.

The missile carried a test re-entry vehicle, which in a conflict could be armed with a nuclear warhead.

The re-entry vehicle travelled about 6,760 kilometres to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the western Pacific.

Mr Ryder said the two tests were scheduled long ago and occurred close together because of the first test's postponement.

Agence France-Presse contributed to this report