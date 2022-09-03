Pilot circling Mississippi city threatens to crash stolen plane into Walmart

US police said on Saturday that the pilot of a small plane circling over Tupelo, Mississippi, has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store.

The Tupelo Police Department said the pilot of a plane flying over the city had contacted a 911 operator and was "threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main."

Officers evacuated the sprawling department store as well as a neighbouring shop and disperse people "as much as practical".

Police were in contact with the pilot, the department said, but it gave no information on the pilot's identity or motive.

Police said the pilot called the emergency number at about 5am.

A map from the FlightAware website showed what appeared to be the plane's course ― an erratic, zigzag pattern centred around Tupelo, a city of about 40,000. But the police statement cautioned that with the movement capabilities of an aircraft of that type, "the danger zone is much larger".

Police said the plane appeared to be of the "King Air type," a utility plane built by Beechcraft, generally with seating for six or seven passengers.