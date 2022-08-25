Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukrainian fight against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had a “great conversation” with US President Joe Biden, the day after Washington announced its biggest military aid package for the country yet, as it continues to fight against the Russian invasion.

The call between the two leaders took place the day after Ukraine's Independence Day and the White House said Mr Biden “expressed his admiration for the people of Ukraine, who have inspired the world as they defended their country’s sovereignty”.

“Had a great conversation with @Potus,” Mr Zelenskyy tweeted. “Thanked for the unwavering US support for Ukrainian people — security and financial.”

The package announced on Wednesday consists of $2.98bn in weapons and equipment for Ukraine and is added to the $13.6bn the US has already sent to the European country.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine on February 24 and the ensuing conflict has caused millions of Ukrainians to flee the country. It has also placed increased pressure on the global food and energy markets.

“We discussed Ukraine’s further steps on our path to the victory over the aggressor and [the] importance of holding Russia accountable for war crimes,” Mr Zelenskyy added in his tweet.

Mr Biden in April called for a war crimes investigation after a massacre, allegedly perpetrated by Russian troops, occurred in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

The call also followed reports of dozens of civilians killed in a Russian attack on a train station.

The White House said the two leaders also discussed concerns over the Zaporizhzhia power plant, where increased fighting has led to fears of a possible nuclear disaster.

The US president released his own summary of the call on Twitter, saying: “I spoke with President Zelenskyy to congratulate Ukraine as it marks its Independence Day.

“I know it is a bittersweet anniversary, but I made it clear that the United States would continue to support Ukraine and its people as they fight to defend their sovereignty.”