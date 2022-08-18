US judge to hear arguments for releasing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Sealed documents containing evidence the US Justice Department used to obtain approval to search former president Donald Trump's Florida home will be at the centre of a hearing on Thursday when major media companies request their release.

The department has opposed calls to make the documents public, saying it would compromise the investigation into Mr Trump's handling of “highly classified documents”.

The media companies, including the AP, The Washington Post, The New York Times and CNN, will attempt to persuade US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart that the documents will help the public determine whether the FBI search was politically motivated by the Joe Biden administration, as Mr Trump and his allies have said.

READ MORE Pennsylvania man arrested after threatening to 'slaughter' FBI agents

“The matter is one of utmost public interest, involving the actions of current and former government officials,” said Carol Jean LoCiero, a lawyer representing groups including The New York Times.

“President Trump decried the search as an ‘assault that could only take place in Third World countries', asserted agents ‘even broke into my safe', and otherwise challenged the validity of the search.”

Mr Trump has repeatedly called for the release of the affidavit. None of his lawyers have filed a motion requesting that the federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, does so.

He has also said, without evidence, that he had a standing order to declassify the documents in question.

Expand Autoplay Supporters of former US president Donald Trump gather outside his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, after he said FBI agents raided it. Reuters

Lawyers for the Justice Department said in a court filing that its investigation of Mr Trump is continuing and that documents contain sensitive information about witnesses.

The FBI's search of Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on August 8 has prompted increased threats against law enforcement officials.

In a memo circulated last week, the FBI and Homeland Security referred to “articulated threats and calls for the targeted killing of judicial, law enforcement and government officials associated with the Palm Beach search”, US media reported.

FBI agents removed 11 sets of classified documents when they searched Mr Trump's home, with some marked top secret and others as “sensitive compartmented information”, a category meant to protect the country's most important secrets.

Court records released last week did not provide details about what information the documents contain.

The records also revealed that Mr Trump is under investigation for potentially breaching three federal laws. This would include breaching the Espionage Act, which prohibits the possession of national defence information that could be used to aid a foreign adversary.