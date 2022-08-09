Trump says FBI 'raided' his Mar-a-Lago estate

The FBI have raided Donald Trump's Florida home of Mar-a-Lago, in what the former US president has denounced as “the weaponisation of the justice system”.

US law enforcement agencies had yet to comment on Tuesday morning but Mr Trump has faced mounting accusations of deleting private communications amid continuing investigations into his alleged role in the storming of Capitol Hill on January 6 by his supporters, during which five people died.

In February, the US National Archives and Records Administration also accused Mr Trump of taking a trove of classified documents from the White House, leading to speculation that the missing documents could be the focus of the raid.

The former president has also been subject to a series of investigations into his personal finances.

The search marks an escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Mr Trump, who has been laying the groundwork for another bid at the presidency.

Although a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials looking to obtain one must demonstrate that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.

Expand Autoplay This photo taken on January 6, 2021, shows Trump supporters battling with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol building in Washington. AFP

“After working and co-operating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Mr Trump said.

The discovery of classified information at Mar-a-Lago was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorised locations, although it is possible that Mr Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

There are statutes governing classified information, including a law that makes it a crime to remove such records and keep them at an unauthorised location. It is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Another statute makes it a crime to mishandle classified records either intentionally or in a grossly negligent manner.

Another investigation, related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, has also been intensifying in Washington.

Document claims

However, Mr Trump revealed that he did possess some government records and said he had planned to return them to the National Archives, calling it “an ordinary and routine process”. He also claimed the archives “did not 'find' anything”.

Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, said he only removed mementos that he was legally authorised to take.

“Look, my father-in-law, as anybody knows who's been around him a lot, loves to save things like newspaper clippings, magazine clippings, photographs, documents that he had every authority to take from the White House,” she told Fox News.

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump stand outside his residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2022. AFP

Several dozen Trump supporters gathered near Mar-a-Lago, which is steps from the ocean, and where several men stood guard next to a dark SUV.

Police cars were parked in the street, lights flashing, as officers directed traffic and kept onlookers from the gates.

His supporters honked their horns and played music from their cars as some waved Trump flags or American flags.

“It's another unjust thing like the made-up impeachment hoaxes,” said Jim Whelan, 59, who works in advertising. He held a large sign reading, “Fake News is CNN”.

Mr Trump's supporters apparently were expecting him to arrive, as one officer announced on a megaphone: “Trump is not returning to Mar-a-Lago tonight. His trip has been cancelled.”