US primaries: which states to watch as Biden seeks boost amid Trump's trouble

Today's US primaries come just hours after former US President Donald Trump reported that the FBI raided his Florida home, which has some Republican strategists scrambling — especially those with a Trump endorsement. Tonight's election results could be a clear indication of the former president's hold.

Here's what to watch

The Republican tussle in the Wisconsin governor’s race on Tuesday features competing candidates endorsed by former president Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence.

Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are choosing a replacement for Patrick Leahy as the US Senate's longest-serving member retires. In Minnesota, US Representative Ilhan Omar faces a Democratic primary challenger who helped defeat a voter referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is expected to win the primary on Tuesday and face incumbent GOP Senator Ron Johnson in the general election in November. Getty Images / AFP

Wisconsin

Construction company co-owner Tim Michels has Mr Trump’s endorsement in the governor’s race and has been spending millions of his own money, touting both the former president’s backing and his years working to build his family’s business into Wisconsin’s largest construction company.

Establishment Republicans including Mr Pence and former governor Scott Walker have endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, who along with Mr Walker survived a 2012 recall effort.

With Senate control at stake, Democrats also have tough choices. Democratic support coalesced around Lt Governor Mandela Barnes late in the race, when his three top rivals dropped out and threw their support to him. He would become the state’s first black senator if elected.

Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar faces a Democratic primary challenger who helped defeat a voter referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety. AP

Minnesota

Democratic Governor Tim Walz faces a little-known opponent as he seeks a second term. His likely challenger is Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state legislator who has made vaccine scepticism a centrepiece of his campaign and faces token opposition.

Crime has emerged as the biggest issue in Ms Omar’s Democratic primary. She faces a challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, who opposes the movement to defund the police and last year helped defeat efforts to replace the city’s police department. Ms Omar, who supported the referendum, has a substantial money advantage and is expected to benefit from a strong grass roots operation.

Connecticut

It has been roughly three decades since Connecticut had a Republican in the US Senate, but the party isn’t giving up.

In the Republican primary to take on Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, the party has endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides. She is a social moderate who supports abortion rights and certain gun control measures and says she did not vote for Mr Trump in 2020.

Vermont

Peter Welch, Democratic US Representative, quickly launched his Senate bid after Mr Leahy revealed he was stepping down. Mr Leahy, who is president pro tempore of the Senate, has been admitted to hospital a couple of times over the last two years.