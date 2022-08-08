Trump claims FBI searched Mar-a-Lago estate

Former president Donald Trump said in a long statement on Monday that the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.

A source said the search was to investigate whether Mr Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

The search, which the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately confirm, marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Mr Trump, who has been laying the groundwork for another bid at the presidency.

Although a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials looking to obtain one must demonstrate that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.

Expand Autoplay This photo taken on January 6, 2021, shows Trump supporters battling with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol building in Washington. AFP

“After working and co-operating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Mr Trump said.

The discovery of classified information at Mar-a-Lago was referred to the Justice Department by the National Archives and Records Administration, which said it found classified material in 15 boxes at the residence.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorised locations, although it is possible that Mr Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

There are statutes governing classified information, including a law that makes it a crime to remove such records and keep them at an unauthorised location. It is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Another statute makes it a crime to mishandle classified records either intentionally or in a grossly negligent manner.

Another investigation, related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, has also been intensifying in Washington.