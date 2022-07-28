Trump tees off at LIV Golf event in New Jersey

Donald Trump partied with the stars of LIV Golf before the start of its latest tournament, which is being played at the former president's Bedminster golf club in New Jersey this week.

Mr Trump headed out for a round on Thursday morning in the hot and humid weather, teeing off in a red “Make America Great Again” cap and white polo shirt, while his children Eric and Ivanka looked on.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Trump and his wife, Melania, attended a pre-event party at Gotham Hall in Manhattan. The New York Post reported that Mr Trump was spotted mingling with golfers including Dustin Johnson and his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

LIV Golf had earlier announced plans for a 14-event league schedule in 2023, while also introducing promotion and relegation through its International Series along with an end-of-season qualifying tournament.

The full LIV Golf League schedule was not announced, but the Saudi Arabia-funded breakaway circuit said events will be played across North and Latin America, Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe.

It will feature simultaneous team and individual play, with golfers competing for an unprecedented $405 million.

LIV said in a news release the schedule will not compete with the majors, international team events or heritage events, “so the best players in the game will always be able to make their own choices about where to play”.

Between League events and International Series tournaments, LIV Golf will stage 25 tournaments worldwide in 2023.

LIV said that teams will be led by one captain who will be able to build the franchise in an effort to gain the greatest fan following and sponsor interest. LIV Golf League will also offer opportunities for promotions and relegations through the International Series.