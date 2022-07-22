Biden's condition has 'improved' since Covid diagnosis

US President Joe Biden is responding well to treatment and his symptoms have improved since his Covid-19 diagnosis, his doctor said on Friday, a day after the leader tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Kevin O'Connor said Mr Biden experienced a temperature of 37.4ºC on Thursday evening and addressed that with taking Tylenol. He is still experiencing fatigue and a runny nose, as well as coughing.

"His symptoms have improved," the doctor noted.

Mr Biden completed his first day of Paxlovid, Pfizer's Covid-19 antiviral treatment, and "is tolerating treatment well," Dr O'Conner wrote. "We will continue Paxlovid as planned."

The White House faced questions and criticism over why Mr Biden was not wearing a face mask while symptomatic around photographers and videographers on Thursday, hours after his positive test result.

The White House on Friday tweeted a photo of him on the phone with a black KN95 mask on.

President Biden continued working from the White House this morning, including speaking by phone with his national security team. pic.twitter.com/jdQkoDtupR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2022

Mr Biden is the second US president to test positive for Covid-19, after his predecessor Donald Trump was hospitalised for three days in October 2020. Mr Biden has been vaccinated and boosted.

His positive test result came after a busy week of travel in the Middle East and the US with relaxed coronavirus mitigation measures and less wearing of masks, while Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said it "doesn't matter" where he got infected.

Ms Jean-Pierre was expected to hold a briefing on Friday afternoon.