Virginia floods leave 17 people unaccounted for

More than a dozen people in south-west Virginia remained unaccounted for on Thursday after authorities located more than half of the 44 people initially reported missing following devastating floods that washed out roads and damaged more than 100 homes

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan said that crews from state and local agencies worked throughout the night to locate and reunite residents with their loved ones.

Authorities have made contact with 27 people, leaving 17 people unaccounted for, the sheriff said in a statement.

“This does not mean the person is missing, it means we are attempting to reach and locate the person and check on their well-being,” the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

There are currently no reports of injuries or deaths.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to assist with rescue and recovery efforts.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” he said in a statement.”

In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm.”

July 13, 2022

First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage on Tuesday night.

Several small communities in the county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were also affected.

Mr McClanahan said on Thursday that the floodwaters are receding and the county is working with Virginia Department of Transport crews to assess damage to homes and to remove debris and mud from the roadways to reopen them.