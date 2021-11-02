US Elections: Close race in Virginia seen as litmus test for Biden

The US on Tuesday was holding several state and local elections that are being scrutinised as a barometer on how well President Joe Biden is faring and whether the Republican Party is on course to regain control of Congress in next year's midterm contests.

Commanding the most nationwide attention is the governor's race in Virginia, where the Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe had once been considered a shoo-in for the position that he previously held from 2014 to 2018.

But recent weeks have seen the gap shrink with his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin, with some polls even giving him the edge over Mr McAuliffe.

The contest has centred on issues including Mr Youngkin’s ties to former president Donald Trump, the future of abortion rights and culture war battles over what should be taught in schools.

Mr Biden easily won Virginia in last year's presidential election by 10 points, but less than a year into office the president's political fortunes are floundering and the Republican Party smells blood.

The White House has been shaken in recent months by the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, a sometimes sluggish economic recovery amid the pandemic and a legislative agenda at risk of collapse on Capitol Hill.

Another governor race drawing attention is in New Jersey, though it is less competitive than in Virginia. The Democratic incumbent, Phil Murphy, holds an eight-point lead in the most recent poll against Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state legislator.

In New York City, meanwhile, Democrat Eric Adams is all but certain to become the Big Apple's next mayor, holding a 40-point lead over his Republican opponent, Curtis Sliwa.

Mr Adams, a retired police captain, was overcome by emotion as he cast his vote at an elementary school on Tuesday morning. He cried as he recalled accompanying his mother, who died earlier this year, to a polling site in 1977.

“We won already,” he said with a framed photo of his mother, alluding to his success in rising from police officer to Brooklyn Borough president and now favourite to become mayor of the US financial capital. “I’m not supposed to be here.”

In Dearborn, Michigan, Abdullah Hammoud is running to become the city's first Arab-American mayor.

Dearborn is the city with the highest concentration of Arabs and people of Arab descent in the US.

Agencies contributed to this report.