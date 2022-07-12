ISIS leader in Syria killed in drone strike, Centcom says

The head of ISIS in Syria, one of the top five leaders of the terror group, has been killed in a US air strike, the US military said on Tuesday.

In a statement, US Central Command said Maher Al Agal had been killed in the drone strike in north-west Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties,” the statement read.

It added that Al Agal was responsible for developing ISIS networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

The killing would be another blow to ISIS's efforts to reorganise as a guerrilla force after losing large pieces of territory across the region.

In February, the top leader of ISIS blew himself up during a US military raid in Syria.

Reuters contributed to this report

This is a developing story