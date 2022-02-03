Biden confirms ISIS leader blew himself up in US raid

President Joe Biden said a “major terrorist threat” was eliminated in the overnight US military raid in north-western Syria that resulted in the death of the leader of ISIS along with several members of his family.

Abu Ibrahim Al Hashimi Al Qurayshi was killed when he detonated a bomb in the third-storey apartment he and his family shared in Atmeh village in north-western Syria as US forces closed in, said senior US officials who briefed reporters on the mission. There were no American casualties.

"This horrible terrorist leader is no more," Mr Biden said from the White House. "Our forces carried out the operation with their signature preparation and precision."

Al Qurayshi took over as head of ISIS on October 31, 2019 - days after leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi died during a US raid in the same area.

He died as Al Baghdadi did: by detonating a bomb as US forces approached in what Mr Biden described as a "final act of cowardice".

"With no regard to the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up ... rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him just as his predecessor did," the president said.

At least 13 people including six children and Al Qurayshi's wife were killed in the assault, which took place about five kilometres from the Syrian border with Turkey, local civil defence teams said.

Mr Biden said he and the Pentagon had chosen to conduct a special forces operation rather than an air strike in a bid to minimise civilian casualties.

US military procedures to guard against civilian casualties are currently under scrutiny following a high-profile mistaken drone strike in Afghanistan that the Pentagon initially hailed a success.

Senior US officials said Mr Biden approved the operation on Tuesday after months of planning once it was determined Al Qurayshi was definitely at the site.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the president’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim Al Hashimi Al Qurayshi. Photo: White House

One official said the former ISIS leader had overseen the group's networks globally and was "the driving force behind the genocide of the Yazidi religious minority in northwestern Iraq in 2014 and the enslavement of thousands of young Yazidi girls using rape as a weapon of war".

The raid was complicated by a mechanical failure of one of the helicopters used by US forces, who then destroyed it at a nearby location.

"Last night's operation took a major terrorist theatre off the battlefield and send a strong message to terrorists around the world," Mr Biden said. "We will come after you and find you."

The operation came as ISIS has been attempting a resurgence, with a series of attacks in the region, including a 10-day assault late last month to seize a prison.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022

US special forces landed in helicopters and assaulted a house in a rebel-held corner of Syria, clashing for two hours with gunmen, witnesses said.

Residents described continuous gunfire and explosions that jolted the town of Atmeh near the Turkish border, an area dotted with camps for internally displaced people from Syria’s civil war.

The operation marked a military success for the US at an important time after setbacks elsewhere — including the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal — have led allies and opponents to conclude US power globally was weakening.

A number of groups with links to Al Qaeda operate in northwestern Syria, the last major bastion of rebels fighting President Bashar Al Assad in the decade-long Syrian war. Leaders of the Islamic State group have also hidden out in the area.

A US official noted that the area in northern Syria is under the control of Hay'at Tahrir al Sham (HTS), an Al Qaeda affiliate. Al Baghdadi was hiding in the same area.

Jennifer Cafarella, a counterterrorism expert at the Institute for the Study of War, saw a pattern emerging.

”Two successive ISIS leaders have received safe harbour in areas dominated by Hay'at Tahrir al Sham, a successor to Al Qaeda's Syrian affiliate that seeks to portray itself as a moderate actor worthy of international engagement,” Ms Cafarella told The National.

“Rhetoric aside, Hay'at Tahrir al Sham's rule in northwest Syria continues to provide a range of transnational actors a relatively secure base from which to operate."

Colin Clarke, a senior research fellow at The Soufan Centre, saw the operation as more of a tactical win than a strategic victory for the US against ISIS.

“While it's important and could very well cause issues for ISIS, those issues will likely be operational, not organisational,” Mr Clarke said.

“It will disrupt whatever campaign was in the works, but it's not a backbreaker for the organisation. More of a temporary inconvenience until a new leader is selected and announced."

Still, Mr Clarke said the timing was ideal for Washington and its allies.

“Given the recent prison break operation in Hassakeh, ISIS was gearing up for a broader offensive and looking to capitalize on its momentum to kick a terror campaign into overdrive," he noted.