Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russia drugs trial

Brittney Griner, a US basketball star detained in Russia, pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug trafficking charges.

Speaking through an interpreter, the WNBA star said she had "no intention" of breaking any Russian law.

"I was in a rush packing. And the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag," she said.

Griner was detained in February at Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow after authorities reportedly found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison in convicted.

The Russian foreign ministry said Griner could appeal her case or ask for clemency after a verdict has been reached.

The White House on Wednesday said President Joe Biden called Griner's wife to assure her that he was working to secure the Olympian's release. They spoke after Griner appealed directly to the president via a handwritten letter. The Rev Al Sharpton also called on the president to arrange a meeting with the detained Olympian.

The US State Department designated Griner as "wrongfully detained", handing her case to special presidential envoy for hostage affairs. Russia has claimed Griner's detention is not illegal, despite strained relations with Washington over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian media outlets have speculated that Griner could be part of a prisoner swap in exchange for Russian arms trader Victor Bout, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for conspiracy to murder US citizens and for providing aid to a terrorist organisation.

Sergei Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister for Russia, said on Thursday it was difficult to exchange prisoners with the US and suggested Washington stop discussing Griner's fate.

“The persistence with which the US administration … describes those who were handed prison sentences for serious criminal articles and those who are awaiting the end of investigation and court verdicts as ‘wrongfully detained’ reflects Washington’s refusal to have a sober view of the outside world,” Mr Ryabkov said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report