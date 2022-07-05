Highland Park: victims identified in July 4 parade shooting in Chicago suburb

An elderly man from Mexico and a synagogue teacher were among those killed during a July 4 shooting that left six dead and at least 30 injured in the wealthy Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

Monday's shooting during an Independence Day parade was the latest to have rocked the US, which has seen a string of mass shootings, including a racist attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that killed 10 people; and at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 children and two teachers were killed.

“This tragedy never should have arrived on our doorsteps and as a small town, everybody knows somebody who was affected by this directly and, of course, we're all still reeling,” Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC's Today show on Tuesday.

Nicolas Toledo, who had travelled from Mexico to visit his family, was the first victim to be identified in the latest mass shooting.

“Not only was Nicolas a loving man, creative, adventurous and funny. As a family we are broken, and numb,” his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, said.

Toledo had not wanted to attend the July 4 parade in Highland Park, but his disabilities required him to not be alone.

The father of eight was sitting in his wheelchair along the parade route when the shooting began. Three bullets struck Toledo, killing him at the scene.

Xochil Toledo told US media her father was shot in the arm while trying to shield her grandfather from the bullets. Her boyfriend and father suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page to send Toledo's body back to Mexico had raised more than $36,000 as of Tuesday morning. He spent most of his life in Mexico, and had been visiting his family in Illinois for the past month.

Another victim identified from Monday's mass shooting was Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a synagogue in Highland Park. Sundheim was remembered as a lifelong member of the North Shore Congregation Israel and a “cherished member” of its staff.

“There are no words sufficient to express the depth of our grief for Jacki’s death and sympathy for her family and loved ones,” the synagogue said on its website.

“We know you join us in the deepest prayer that Jacki’s soul will be bound up in the shelter of God’s wings and her family will somehow find comfort and consolation amid this boundless grief.”

Police arrested Robert Crimo on Monday evening after he was labelled a “person of interest”. Police referred to him as a “suspect” after his arrest. Mr Crimo has not yet been formally charged.

Ms Rotering said that the gun Mr Crimo allegedly used was “legally obtained”.

“I think at some point this nation needs to have a conversation about these weekly events involving the murder of dozens of people with legally obtained guns,” she said.

Highland Park legislators passed a ban on assault-style rifles in 2013. Ms Rotering said she did not know where the gun used during Monday's shooting was purchased.