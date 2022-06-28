Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced on sex trafficking conviction

Ghislaine Maxwell will be sentenced on Tuesday for helping sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse teenage girls.

The British socialite was convicted in December of recruiting and grooming four girls to have sexual encounters with Epstein — who was her boyfriend at the time — between 1994 and 2004. US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan is scheduled to sentence Maxwell at a hearing beginning at 11am local time in Manhattan federal court.

A number of victims are expected to be in the federal courtroom and will be given a chance to speak before Ms Nathan imposes her sentence. Maxwell herself will also have what may be her last opportunity to speak publicly. She chose not to speak in her own defence at her month-long trial.

Maxwell's trial was widely seen as the reckoning that Epstein — who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 at age 66 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial — never had. It was one of the highest-profile cases that rose out of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged women to speak out about sexual abuse, especially that which occurred at the hands of wealthy and powerful people.

Four women took the stand against Maxwell, describing how they were sexually abused as teenagers from 1994 to 2004 at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion, Palm Beach estate and New Mexico ranch, as well as Maxwell’s London town house, among other luxury properties.

Calling Maxwell's conduct “shockingly predatory”, prosecutors said she deserves to spend at least 30 years in prison, reflecting the federal sentencing guidelines.

“She made the choice to conspire with Epstein for years, working as partners in crime and causing devastating harm to vulnerable victims,” prosecutor Maurene Comey argued in the government’s sentencing memo to the court. “She should be held accountable for her disturbing role in an extensive child exploitation scheme.”

Maxwell's lawyers had earlier said in court papers that she should be sentenced to no more than five and a quarter years, arguing that she was being scapegoated for Epstein's crimes and that she had already spent significant time in jail.

She was arrested in July 2020 and repeatedly denied bail. Since then, she has been held mostly at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention centre, where she has complained of vermin and the scent of raw sewage in her cell. Her lawyer has compared her confinement conditions to those of Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

Maxwell was placed on suicide watch at the weekend however her lawyers said she was not suicidal.

Agencies contributed to this report