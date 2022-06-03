US congressman displays his handguns during firearms hearing

Republican Greg Steube, a congressman from the US state of Florida, pulled out several guns while taking part in a debate on gun control via video conference this week.

A US House of Representatives panel advanced legislation on Thursday that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 as Democrats moved quickly to put their stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York in which a total of 31 people were killed, including 19 children.

In addition to raising the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles, the bill also would make it a federal offence to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant programme to buy back such magazines.

Mr Steube, who attended the committee meeting online from his Florida home, said the legislation would also ban various handguns. He held up four guns one by one for the committee to see.

“Here's a gun I carry every single day to protect myself, my family, my wife, my home,” the second-term congressman said.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler interjected: “I hope to God that is not loaded.”

Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas joined Mr Nadler in his concerns.

Mr Steube retorted: “I'm at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns.”

President Joe Biden spoke on gun control on Thursday in a rare primetime address following a month of mass shootings that captured the country's attention.

“Let's meet the moment. Let us finally do something,” he said as he called for Congress to reinstate a national assault weapons ban, introduce a universal background checks law and enact other gun control measures.

Democrats narrowly control the House and intend to put their “Protecting Our Kids Act” to a vote by the full chamber next week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

News agencies contributed to this report