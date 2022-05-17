Joe Biden to host leaders of Sweden and Finland following Nato applications

Russia has threatened consequences for the two Nordic countries if they abandon their Cold War-era neutrality

Nato headquarters in Brussels. Finland and Sweden are trying to join the alliance over Russia's war in Ukraine. Photo: AP
The National
May 17, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will on Thursday host Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinisto of Finland at the White House.

“The leaders will discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato applications and European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Read More
Turkey's Erdogan 'cannot say yes' to Nato bid from Sweden and Finland

The Finnish parliament was expected to hold a vote on Tuesday on a proposal to apply for Nato membership.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde signed her nation’s application to Nato on Tuesday, a day after the country announced it would seek membership of the alliance.

The move comes in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russia has threatened consequences for Finland and Sweden if they abandon their Cold War-era neutrality and join Nato.

Finland will defend itself “to the last Finn” if it is invaded by Russia, the country’s head of military policy has told The National.

Updated: May 17, 2022, 1:53 PM
USFinlandUkraineRussia
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article US Senate edges towards passing $40bn Ukraine war aid after delay
An image that illustrates this article Amber Heard testifies that Johnny Depp tried to strangle her on honeymoonStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Biden's visit to racist massacre site shines spotlight on US divisionsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article 'Great Replacement' theory: racist conspiracy possible factor behind Buffalo shootingStory gallery icon