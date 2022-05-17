Joe Biden to host leaders of Sweden and Finland following Nato applications

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will on Thursday host Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinisto of Finland at the White House.

“The leaders will discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s Nato applications and European security, as well as strengthening our close partnerships across a range of global issues and support for Ukraine,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Finnish parliament was expected to hold a vote on Tuesday on a proposal to apply for Nato membership.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde signed her nation’s application to Nato on Tuesday, a day after the country announced it would seek membership of the alliance.

The move comes in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russia has threatened consequences for Finland and Sweden if they abandon their Cold War-era neutrality and join Nato.

Finland will defend itself “to the last Finn” if it is invaded by Russia, the country’s head of military policy has told The National.