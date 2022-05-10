Biden to host Jordan's King Abdullah this week

Jordan's King Abdullah II will visit Washington on Friday for talks with US President Joe Biden, the White House has announced.

The trip "will reinforce the close friendship and enduring partnership between the United States and Jordan," the White House said on Tuesday.

"Jordan is a critical force for stability in the Middle East and strategic partner and ally of the United States," it said.

The visit will be the long-time US ally's second to Washington since Mr Biden took office, after talks between the King Abdullah and the president in July 2021.

At that time Mr Biden stressed his long-standing relationship with the king, noting that it went back decades, to when his father King Hussein ruled Jordan.

This week's trip comes during a series of Palestinian-Israeli attacks that has left dozens dead since late March, among them Palestinian and Arab-Israeli perpetrators.

King Abdullah appealed last month for "calm" between the two sides.