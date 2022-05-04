Biden to speak with G7 about further Russia sanctions

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies this week about potential additional sanctions against Russia as the war in Ukraine continues.

“We're always open to additional sanctions,” Mr Biden told reporters, when asked about US plans after the EU proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia on Wednesday, including a phased oil embargo.

“I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do,” Mr Biden added.

Russia has intensified its offensive in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine's defence ministry said on Wednesday, nearly 10 weeks into a war that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and flattened Ukrainian cities.

Russia has also stepped up strikes on targets in western Ukraine, saying it was disrupting western arms deliveries, and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale army drills.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed Mr Biden's intent, saying the US is in constant talks with its partners about further sanctions and could take “additional actions” to pressure Moscow to halt its aggression against Ukraine.

Ms Yellen told a Wall Street Journal conference on Wednesday she would not preview any specific actions, but said further measures were likely “if Russia continues this war against Ukraine".

New measures announced by the EU include sanctions against Russia's top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, as well as the embargo on crude oil in six months.