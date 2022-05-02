Biden to head to Lockheed Martin as Javelin supplies to Ukraine dwindle

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

President Joe Biden is expected to highlight US efforts to send weapons to Ukraine when he tours a Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama.

The president's Tuesday trip comes as analysts say the US is nearing a point where it may have to start reducing the number of Javelin anti-tank missiles it sends to Ukraine so it can maintain its own supply.

In his scheduled remarks, Mr Biden will urge Congress to quickly pass funding to help Ukraine in its war efforts and to ensure the US and its allies' stocks are replenished, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

She added the trip is a chance to remind Americans “why we're supporting the Ukrainians in this war, the type of equipment and the type of assistance we are providing from the United States made here in the United States, and why it is urgent to get this funding across the finish line".

The Javelin, which is manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is a portable anti-tank weapon that can be shoulder-fired by a single soldier. The weapon has proved to be a remarkably effective tool for Ukraine in its fight against the much larger Russian military.

The mobility of the weapon and its use of infrared technology — which allows soldiers to “fire and forget” and retreat to cover before the missile hits its target — make it an extremely important component of the Ukrainian military’s arsenal.

“It has what's called a top-attack capability, which is, it can either fly directly at the target, or it can go up in the air and hit the target from above,” said Mark Cancian, a retired US marine colonel who is a senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“That's useful for armoured vehicles because the armour on top is typically much thinner.”

The White House said it has delivered more than 5,500 Javelins to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in February — but that number may not increase by much.

The Lockheed Martin facility can produce more than 2,100 missiles per year, Ms Psaki said, however the US Army reports the country has built fewer than 38,000 since production first started in the early 1990s.

Analysts such as Mr Cancian say the US may be approaching an uncomfortable point when it comes to sending Javelins to the Ukrainian battlefield.

Expand Autoplay Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi shake hands as they meet in Kyiv. AP

“We are dipping into the stocks that had been reserved for war plans and therefore introduce some risk,” Mr Cancian told The National.

Ms Psaki said the US has so far been able to transfer equipment to Ukraine without affecting military readiness.

Still, the president will urge Congress to quickly pass the $33 billion in supplemental funding he requested last week as well as a bill to ensure access to semiconductors, of which each Javelin requires 200.

The Pentagon says the Javelin “line” to Ukraine remains “open” and that it is keen to keep it that way.

“We’re working with the contractor to see what has to be done to continue to keep that line going and open because it has proven to be an important piece of Ukraine's self-defence,” a senior defence official said.

Mr Cancian pointed out that even if Ukraine does not receive any more Javelins, there are other effective anti-tank missile options that the US and its allies are already supplying.

He believes, however, that the conflict will grind to a stalemate before Ukraine “runs out of Javelins".