First Lady Jill Biden opens Met Gala preview

The Metropolitan Museum’s annual Costume Institute exhibition press preview was opened on Monday by remarks given by first lady Jill Biden.

This year’s event carries the title: In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

"No matter the words we choose or the speeches we give, the world sees the totality of who we are,” said Ms Biden. "The way we carry ourselves, how we put our shoulders back when times are hard, or offer a friendly smile even when we don't agree. How we choose to show up for our communities — the small acts of kindness that are remembered long after they are offered.

And that includes what we wear."

Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova is hugged by first lady Jill Biden as she is recognized by President Joe Biden at his State of the Union address. AP

Ms Biden used her speech to advocate for the political power of fashion, and it comes on the heels of her upcoming humanitarian tour to Romania and Slovakia in support of Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russia invasion.

The invasion began in February with her husband’s, President Joe Biden, State of the Union Address scheduled just days after.

“A few months ago, as the president was preparing for the State of the Union Address, my mind was a world away. Like so many Americans, I was transfixed on the news of Ukraine, the bombings and the parents weeping over children’s broken bodies on the streets,” Ms Biden said at the preview.

Ms Biden, who arrived with fashion legend and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, told the crowd that as the speech approached, she knew that there would be little said about her — except what she wore.

“So I ordered sunflower appliques — the flower of Ukraine — as a symbol of hope and solidarity and had it sewn on the cuff of my dress. It was small but shined against the deep cobalt blue of my sleeve. That night, sitting next to the Ukrainian ambassador, I knew that I was sending a message without saying a word.”

Following her remarks, Ms Wintour gave the first lady private tour of the exhibition, which aims to champion both well-known and rising designers and those who made important contributions to American fashion, especially women and black designers.

Ms Biden then jetted back to Washington where she helped host a White House reception for Eid Al Fitr, you guessed it, wearing the same dress.