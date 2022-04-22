Posh Washington neighbourhood on lockdown as three shot

A Washington neighbourhood was on lockdown and buildings were evacuated on Friday amid a massive police presence after three people were shot by an unknown gunman.

Police said the victims included two men and one girl. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Social media videos appeared to record lengthy bursts of automatic gunfire near a secondary school and a university in the upscale Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighbourhood of the US capital.

READ MORE Aircraft causes brief US Capitol evacuation

Police were seen pointing weapons upward at an apartment building as they escorted civilians from the scene, while several ambulances remained present an hour after the shooting began.

4:27 pm Update: There have been at least 3 victims located of two adult males and one juvenile female.



Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 22, 2022

"There have been at least 3 victims located, two adult males and one juvenile female. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place," the Washington DC Police Department said in a tweet.

The University of the District of Columbia, across the street from the location of the shooting, said they were on lockdown.

"Law enforcement is on the scene. Take shelter and stay in place until further notice."