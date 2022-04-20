Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles airport

Rapper A$AP Rocky was taken into custody on Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said.

The performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Mayers had been wanted in connected with a shooting last year after an argument escalated, authorities said.

Police said Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment, on November 6, 2021.

Mayers and two other men ran after the gunfire, police said.

TMZ and NBC News first reported the arrest and details of the 2021 shooting.

Earlier this year, he and his girlfriend Rihanna announced they were expecting a child.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. Reuters

In 2019, Rocky was taken into custody after an altercation in Sweden. He and his two bodyguards were found guilty though they did not face additional prison time unless committing another act of violence.

Sweden does not have a bail system. The constitution also bars politicians from interfering in legal cases because the judiciary is independent.

Rocky pleaded self-defence, and during the trial prosecutors showed a video of him throwing someone to the ground, reported the Associated Press.

Donald Trump called the Swedish Prime Minister to advocate his release, tweeting: “It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

Mr Trump also sent his special envoy on hostages, Robert C O’Brien, to oversee the proceedings.