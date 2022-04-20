Police: Body of boy was found inside suitcase in Indiana

State police say the body was found by a resident looking for mushrooms

The suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back, Indiana state police said. Photo: Indiana State Police
Associated Press
Apr 20, 2022

The body of a young boy found over the weekend in southern Indiana was inside a hard suitcase, state police said on Tuesday.

The suitcase had a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back, Sgt Carey Huls said.

A Washington County resident looking for mushrooms found the body about 7.30pm on Saturday, police said. The body was in a heavily wooded area of eastern Washington County, Indiana.

A toll-free tip line for the case was established on Monday and has generated about 200 calls, but none of the calls have led to the boy's identity, Mr Huls said.

A post-mortem examination on the boy was conducted on Tuesday but no cause of death was determined, he said.

This suitcase can easily be purchased online at sites like Amazon. Photo: Amazon

Based on information provided by the examination, investigators believe the child was about five years old, Mr Huls said.

He was earlier described as between 5 and 8 years old. He was black, about 1.2 metres tall, with a slender build and short haircut. He is believed to have died some time in the past week.

Updated: April 20, 2022, 8:04 PM
Las VegasIndianaCrime
