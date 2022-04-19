UN chief says ‘horror lies ahead’ as eastern Ukraine offensive starts

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned of the “horror that lies ahead” as Russia’s offensive in eastern Ukraine began on Tuesday, and appealed for a four-day ceasefire as many eastern Europeans mark the Orthodox faith’s Easter festivities.

“This year, Orthodox Holy Week is being observed under the cloud of a war that represents the total negation of the Easter message,” the Secretary General said, in front of a UN peace statue after Moscow launched dozens of overnight air strikes across eastern Ukraine.

“Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine.”

Mr Guterres said the “intense concentration of forces and firepower” in the east, which is home to many Russian-speaking and pro-Moscow Ukrainians, portended an “inevitably more violent, bloody and destructive” phase of the invasion.

“The onslaught and terrible toll on civilians we have seen so far could pale in comparison to the horror that lies ahead,” he said.

He called for a four-day pause in fighting running up to April 24 to allow for deliveries of much-needed aid and the evacuation of civilians from bombed-out areas, including Mariupol, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk.

According to the UN, about 12 million Ukrainians need food, water, medicine and other supplies and that number will soon reach 15.7 million — or about 40 per cent of the people who have remained in the country during weeks of chaos.

“For all these life or death reasons, I call on Russians and Ukrainians to silence the guns and forge a path to safety for so many at immediate risk,” added Mr Guterres.

The UN Security Council was set to meet on the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine later on Tuesday, with a focus on the 4.9 million people who have fled Ukraine and millions more displaced within its borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had kicked off its widely anticipated offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland, in a report published on Tuesday.

Russia’s defence ministry said it had launched strikes across eastern Ukraine overnight.

Ahead of the advance, Ukrainian authorities had urged people in Donbas to flee west to escape, even as officials called off evacuations for a third straight day from frontline cities due to continuing fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who enjoys broad support from Russia’s Orthodox establishment, says he launched the so-called military operation on February 24 to save Russian speakers in Ukraine from a “genocide” carried out by a “neo-Nazi” regime.