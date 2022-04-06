Storms rip through US southern states

Folks in the southern US have had little time to clear damage from severe weather in the last 24 hours as they prepare for another potential wallop on Wednesday.

Parts of Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee will be at greatest risk of severe weather. That area of heightened risk includes several large cities, including Atlanta; Birmingham, Alabama; and Knoxville, Tennessee.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power on Tuesday night from eastern Texas to South Carolina.

Tuesday’s storms killed at least two people — one in Texas and another in Georgia — and left thousands of people without power across the south.

In southeast Georgia, a woman was found dead on Tuesday night amid the shredded wreckage of her mobile home in the unincorporated community of Ellabell, said Bryan County Coroner Bill Cox.

“It was just completely ripped to pieces,” Mr Cox said Wednesday. “It’s like it exploded.”

Mr Cox said the dead woman’s husband was taken to a hospital with injuries. He did not give her name, saying relatives were still being notified.

In the county seat of Pembroke, Georgia, near Savannah, large sections of roof got torn off the courthouse and the entryway to a government building across was demolished. Several people in nearby neighborhoods were injured as their homes were damaged, said Matthew Kent, a Bryan County government spokesperson.

In east Texas, W. M. Soloman died when storm winds toppled a tree onto his home in Whitehouse, about 160 kilometres southeast of Dallas, Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said.

As the storms moved into South Carolina late on Tuesday, debate was delayed for nearly an hour in the South Carolina legislature after the state House chamber was evacuated for a tornado warning for Columbia.

In Alabama, the weather service said it was sending survey teams to examine potential tornado damage in the Wetumpka area. Lightning struck a flea market in the northern Alabama community of Lacey’s Spring, causing a fire that gutted the building, news outlets reported.

In Mississippi, fallen trees and limbs closed a stretch of highway for hours in Newton County.

Several tornadoes are expected across a large part of the South on Wednesday, the national Storm Prediction Centre said.

“The atmosphere will be primed again for more severe storms as we go through Wednesday,” said Jared Guyer, a forecaster at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

