Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner appears before January 6 committee

He is the first close relative of the former president known to have spoken to the House Select Committee

Jared Kushner with his wife, Ivanka Trump. AFP
Reuters
Mar 31, 2022

Former president Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner made a “valuable” appearance on Thursday before the US House of Representatives committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, Elaine Luria, a member of the panel, said.

“It was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him,” Ms Luria told MSNBC.

The Democratic representative declined to provide specifics about Mr Kushner's appearance before the panel via video link, but said he commented on various reports about events of the day that have already been published.

“He was able to voluntarily provide information to us to verify, substantiate, provide his own take on this different reporting,” she said.

Mr Kushner is the first close relative of the former president known to have spoken to the committee. He also served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House.

A committee spokesman declined to comment.

The committee has conducted hundreds of interviews in its investigation of the attack on the Capitol last year by supporters of Mr Trump as Congress was poised to certify the Republican's defeat in the November 2020 presidential election by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:33 PM
