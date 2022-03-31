Russia’s resupply convoy failed to accomplish mission, Pentagon says

It's not known if the convoy even still exists, spokesman says

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern end of a convoy east of Antonov airport outside Kyiv. Maxar via AP
The National
Mar 31, 2022

A Russian military convoy once estimated to be about 64 kilometres long has failed to accomplish its resupply mission in Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The convoy, which was initially heading to assist Russian forces assembling around Kyiv, had been vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks and has all but dispersed, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

“I don't even know if it still exists at this point,” Mr Kirby said.

“They never really accomplished their mission. They never really provided resupply of any value to Russian forces that were assembling around Kyiv.”

He said Ukrainian forces put a stop to the convoy “pretty quickly by being very nimble, knocking out bridges hitting lead vehicles stopping their movement".

The stalled convoy became a symbol of Russia's battlefield difficulties and supply issues, and had been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces early on during the invasion, which is now in its sixth week.

Russia this week said it was scaling down its military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv in northern Ukraine. The West has dismissed Russia's move as a ploy to regroup and resupply its battered forces.

A resident passes apartment buildings destroyed by Russian attacks on the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Reuters

Updated: March 31, 2022, 8:02 PM
USMilitary AffairsRussiaUkraine
