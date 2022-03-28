Promoter offers Smith and Rock $15m each to fight after Oscars slap

So far, Rock has declined to press charges against Smith

This combination of pictures shows US actor Will Smith approaching US actor Chris Rock onstage, and US actor Will Smith slapping US actor Chris Rock onstage, during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. AFP
Reuters
Mar 28, 2022

Boxing promoter Jake Paul has offered Will Smith and Chris Rock $15 million each to step in the ring and settle their differences after Sunday's Oscars awards ceremony.

Smith strode on stage during the televised ceremony and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her shaved head.

"I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go," Paul, who runs Most Valuable Promotions, wrote on Twitter.

"Let's do it in August on my undercard," he said, referring to his next bout against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

"Someone get me on the phone with Will Smith's boxing representative ASAP."

Rock declined to press charges against Smith, who won the Best Actor award minutes after the incident and in his speech apologised to all but Rock.

The group that hands out the Oscars said it has started a formal review of the episode.

Celebrity boxing matches have been a trend in recent years and contributed to the rise of the likes of Paul and his brother Logan, who rose to fame on the internet before they crossed over into boxing.

While a tantalising idea, the odds of the fight ever happening between the King Richard star Smith and Grown Ups star Rock are long, TMZ said.

They have each amassed a fortune in their long careers and Smith, who played legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic Ali, would have a big advantage over the comedian when it comes to age, height and weight.

Updated: March 28, 2022, 11:22 PM
