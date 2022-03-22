Tesla crashes in Los Angeles after stunt jump goes wrong

Police in Los Angeles are looking for the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run Tesla driver who crashed while attempting a stunt on an extremely steep street while spectators recorded videos.

The incident occurred early on Sunday in the hilly Echo Park area, according to a police statement.

The rented Tesla sped up a road and jumped over the cross street at the top of the hill and descended down the equally steep other side of the hill, crashing into rubbish bins and two parked cars.

Spectators recorded the scene and posted videos on social media accounts. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Traffic Division posted some of the videos on its YouTube account.

The department said the Tesla was abandoned at the scene and there was no description of the driver.

“A misdemeanour hit-and-run (investigation) was completed, and detectives will be following up with the renter,” the police statement said