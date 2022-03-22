Miami to impose spring break curfew after shootings

The city of Miami Beach in the US state of Florida has declared a state of emergency and will impose a curfew this weekend to stem a wave of violence linked to the influx of travellers arriving for the spring break holidays.

The decision comes after two shootings left five people injured in recent days. City officials will meet on Tuesday to finalise the curfew.

Every spring, hordes of partygoers take over the Miami Beach waterfront for late-night parties that can quickly turn ugly.

Spring break has been part of the college experience for generations of US students, but residents have become increasingly opposed to the social gatherings despite their contribution to the local economy.

“We can't endure this anymore,” Mayor Dan Gelber said on Monday as he announced the decision.

“We don't ask for spring break. We don't promote it. We don't encourage it. We just endure it, and frankly, it's not something we want to endure. We don't want spring break.”

The curfew, which covers the busiest area of the city including the famous Ocean Drive, will last from midnight until 6.00am, Thursday through Monday, and authorities plan to renew it next week.

Last year, police also imposed a curfew after arresting more than 1,000 people over six weeks for street fights and vandalism.

To avoid a repeat of last year, authorities have increased police presence in the busiest areas and banned bars from selling alcohol after 2.00am. The rules will be in place from March 7 to 21.

Law enforcement officers have seized 37 firearms in three days, Police Chief Richard Clements said on Monday.