'False flag' Russian attack likely under way in Ukraine, Biden says

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday every indication shows Russia is now planning to invade Ukraine, including signs Moscow is carrying out a "false flag operation" to justify it, after Ukrainian forces and pro-Moscow rebels traded fire.

Moscow, for its part, ejected the number two official from the US embassy and released a strongly worded letter to the US accusing it of ignoring its security demands.

Mr Biden's remarks came shortly after Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists exchanged fire across the front line, in what western officials described as a possible pretext created by Moscow to invade.

"We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine," Mr Biden told reporters as he departed the White House.

A false flag operation is one in which an attack is staged or falsely attributed to a military force or foreign power and then used as a pretext for war.

Meanwhile at the UN, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to square off against Russian diplomats at the Security Council. He said the US still sought a diplomatic resolution but was set to impose "severe measures" if Russia invades.

I just arrived in New York City, where I will address the @UN Security Council regarding Russia's threat to peace and security. We seek to resolve this crisis diplomatically but are prepared to impose severe measures should Russia further invade Ukraine. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 17, 2022

The UN's political chief Rosemary DiCarlo said tension was "running higher" in Ukraine than at any point since the last Russian incursion into the country in 2014 and called the deepening crisis "extremely dangerous".

"We simply cannot accept even the possibility of a new conflict in Ukraine," Ms DiCarlo said.

"Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders must be respected."

Before the council meeting, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said Russia was still moving towards an “imminent invasion” after amassing about 150,000 troops, tanks and other hardware along its frontier and in Moscow-friendly Belarus.

Russia seeks assurances that Ukraine will never join Nato, among other guarantees. It has repeatedly denied planning to invade its neighbour, saying troop movements are routine and claiming to have pulled some forces back, while accusing western critics of “hysteria”.

The UN talks were planned before the current crisis and focused on the Minsk agreements on the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, where Moscow-aligned secessionists have been battling Ukrainian government forces since 2014.

Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation. The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment. Today’s Council meeting should not distract us from that. It should focus on what is happening right now in Ukraine. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) February 17, 2022

“Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

“The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving towards an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment.”

Mr Blinken was set to attend a security conference in Munich this week, but will detour through New York to “emphasise the path towards de-escalation and to make it clear to the world that we are doing everything we can to prevent war”, added Ms Thomas-Greenfield.

The 15-nation council met against a backdrop of conflicting messages on Ukraine.

Moscow claims it is pulling back troops from its borderlands, while Washington said it is building up its readiness for combat.

Agencies contributed to this report