Kanye West planning fashion show starring rough sleepers

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is taking on a unique bid to support homeless people in the city of Los Angeles, California, by including them as models in a coming fashion show.

The American entertainer and Skid Row Fashion Week founder David Sebastian are in the initial stages of putting on a show that will feature homeless employees of Mr Sebastian's company.

Mr Sebastian said they decided to collaborate after meeting this month when Ye was recording Donda 2, celebrity news site TMZ reported.

Some of the pieces could include items that Mr Sebastian and Ye discover on the streets of Skid Row, TMZ reported, with a trash bag puffer jacket being considered as one of the pieces.

Ye is also working on a new fashion line with Skid Row Fashion Week, with all profits going towards helping the homeless.

Considered a hub for poverty, Skid Row encompasses about 50 blocks and has a population of about 8,000-11,000, Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce data show.

There are about 6,000 permanent residents in the area with an additional 2,500 homeless people at any given time.

Ye's collaboration with Skid Row Fashion Week is part of his efforts to find ways to help Los Angeles' growing homeless population.

Last year, he met with city leaders to address the crisis and find creative strategies to tackle it, including establishing working relationships with organisations across the city and using his own company to provide education, housing and jobs.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reports that the city's homeless population soared to 41,290 in 2020, a 14.2 per cent increase from 2019.

Last year's census was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.