Peter Robbins, voice of Charlie Brown, dies aged 65

Robbins gave the beloved angsty character his signature voice in several 'Peanuts' films

Jan 26, 2022

American actor Peter Robbins, best known for voicing Peanuts character Charlie Brown, has died at age 65.

His family confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego on Tuesday that the actor died by suicide earlier this month.

He first began acting in film and television roles at the age of 7. He landed the voice-over role of Charlie Brown in 1963, giving the beloved angsty character his signature voice in a number of Peanuts films and animated specials.

Robbins left the entertainment industry in the 1970s, graduating from the University of California, San Diego, and going on to work in real estate as well as radio.

Despite his exit from Hollywood, Charlie Brown was always close to Robbins' heart, and the actor had a tattoo of him on his arm.

Charlie Brown, his dog Snoopy and their many friends were brought to life by the late cartoonist Charles Schulz in the comic strip Peanuts, which ran from 1950 to 2000.

The comic is among the most popular in history, making the Guinness World Records in 1984 after being syndicated in its 2,000th newspaper.

Updated: January 26th 2022, 4:44 PM
