Blinken talks strategy on Ukraine and Iran with Kuwaiti foreign minister

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as Iran and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Sabah during the latter’s visit to Washington on Wednesday.

“We talked about the ongoing security challenge posed by Russia's provocations and threatened aggression towards Ukraine,” Mr Blinken told reporters alongside Sheikh Ahmed after their meeting.

“We agree that this crisis is much bigger than just Ukraine or even Europe. It's a serious concern to the entire international community that requires an international response.”

The US has long sought to persuade its European allies to reduce their dependence on Russian natural gas, an objective that has come into sharp focus as Russia raises the spectre of invasion by massing more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.

Mr Blinken said Kuwait understands that the Ukraine crisis requires an international response “better than anyone”, in reference to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of the country three decades ago.

He also noted that “the United States appreciates Kuwait’s support for a mutual return to compliance” with the Iran nuclear deal, as Washington seeks to revive the ailing accord via indirect talks with Tehran in Vienna.

“We're very grateful for close co-ordination through venues like the [Gulf Co-operation Council] Iran working group, where we have stood together against Iran's destabilising actions in the region,” said Mr Blinken.

He also thanked Sheikh Ahmed for Kuwait’s “commitment to addressing the needs of the Palestinian people, including through financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority".

The meeting also served as the conclusion of the fifth US-Kuwaiti Strategic Dialogue.

“We value the US' continuous commitment to the security of Kuwait and the stability of the region,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“And it really exhibits a true friendship that is an ironclad alliance, which was forged by blood and treasure at a very critical point in history.”

The top diplomats last met when Sheikh Ahmed hosted Mr Blinken in Kuwait in the middle of last year.