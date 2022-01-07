Can Iran and the US reach a new nuclear deal?

Talks in Vienna between Iran and the US have resumed in the hope of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

It was then US President Donald Trump who, in 2018, decided to ignore foreign policy experts, and his own advisers, and pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

By many accounts Mr Trump’s decision was underpinned by a belief that he could get better terms. But he did not get the outcome he wanted. In fact, after a year of continuing to be in compliance with the lapsed deal, Tehran quickly began enriching uranium again. With no guardrails on Iran, Mr Trump’s decision had in effect created a possible nuclear crisis.

On this week’s Beyond the Headlines, host Leila Gharagozlou looks at what negotiators in Vienna must contend with to strike a new agreement.