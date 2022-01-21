Blinken reiterates commitment to help Gulf partners against Houthi threats

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call on Friday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, reiterated Washington's commitment to help Gulf partners improve their capabilities to defend against threats from the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the State Department said.

"The Secretary condemned the January 17 Houthi attack on both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that struck civilian sites in the UAE, including Abu Dhabi’s international airport, and killed and wounded civilians," the State Department said in a readout of the call.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the US commitment to help Gulf partners improve their capabilities to defend against threats from Yemen and elsewhere in the region and underscored the importance of mitigating civilian harm."

The UN Security Council earlier on Friday unanimously condemned this week’s strikes on Abu Dhabi by Yemen's armed Houthi rebel group as “heinous terrorist attacks” and called for the perpetrators to face justice.