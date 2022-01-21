Bodies of three men killed in Abu Dhabi attack repatriated to India and Pakistan

Grieving families in India and Pakistan have received the bodies of the three men who died in the Abu Dhabi terrorist attacks.

The Indian embassy said the bodies of two men killed in the January 17 strike reached Amritsar in Punjab state in northern India on Thursday.

“The mortal remains have been repatriated,” Sunjay Sudhir, India’s ambassador to the UAE told The National.

The ambassador has spoken to the families to offer comfort and condolences.

“I have spoken to the next of kin of both the deceased and I have been in touch with them,” he said.

“It was a big shock to them as this happened without any warning."

The Pakistan embassy confirmed that the body of a man killed in the January 17 attack reached the country on Wednesday.

“The repatriation has been completed,” an embassy spokeswoman said.

Both embassies said the families were appreciative of the help provided by Adnoc and the UAE government.

The three died and six others were injured when Houthi rebels struck Adnoc’s fuel storage depot in Mussaffah, Abu Dhabi, on Monday.

A second incident led to a fire in a part of Abu Dhabi airport where construction was being carried out.

Survivors have described the terrifying scenes they witnessed when tankers near them were enveloped in flames.

Police are investigating the strikes, including the possible involvement of aerial drones.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, described the incident as a “heinous attack on civilian facilities,” and the Houthis as a terrorist militia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation said its thoughts were with those who died in the strike. It said in a statement it “reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and this sinister criminal escalation."

World leaders have condemned the Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi and stood in solidarity with the UAE.

