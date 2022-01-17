Global leaders call UAE to condemn Houthi terror attacks

A number of global figures spoke by phone with leaders and officials in the UAE on Monday to condemn the attack carried out by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Morocco's King Mohammed VI were among the first to call Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to express their support for the UAE following the “heinous attacks".

Three people were killed after small flying objects, possibly related to drones, hit a number of fuel lorries and started a fire at Adnoc's petroleum storage unit in the ICAD industrial area of Mussaffah in Abu Dhabi at about 10am. Six others suffered mild to moderate injuries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, to express his condolences and discuss co-ordinating a response.

Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias also issued his strongest condemnations in a call with Sheikh Abdullah.

Several regional foreign ministers also called Sheikh Abdullah to express their solidarity with the UAE, including Bahrain's Abdullatif Al Zayani, Egypt's Sameh Shoukry, Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Kuwait's Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah and Yemen's Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak.

Speaker of Iraq's Council of Representatives Mohammed Al Halbousi spoke by phone with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), to deliver his country's strong denunciation and condemnation of the Houthi attacks on civil facilities.

Gen Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, deputy chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council, called Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to relay his “strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia which targeted civil facilities in the UAE and led to the death of civilians”, state news agency Wam reported.