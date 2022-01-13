Ye under investigation by Los Angeles police for punching fan

Ye, the US rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is under investigation by Los Angeles police for a reported incident of battery.

The incident reportedly took place at about 3am local time on Thursday, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Redina Puentes said. No arrests have been made.

Ye allegedly struck a male fan outside Soho Warehouse, a members-only club popular with celebrities, celebrity news site TMZ reported.

It is not currently known why Ye reportedly hit the man.

The rapper and his new romantic partner, Julia Fox, were pictured in a video lounging at the club with fellow famous pals, including former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and NFL star Antonio Brown.

The actress confirmed earlier this month that she had begun a relationship with Ye, whose latest album Donda dropped late last year.

Ye is in the midst of divorce proceedings with reality star Kim Kardashian, who requested in December that she be declared legally single and be permitted to drop his last name.

The New York Post's celebrity news section Page Six reported that Ye has moved on from Kardashian “and is focused on a big 2022".

The Associated Press contributed to this report