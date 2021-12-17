Ghislaine Maxwell says she will not take the stand at her trial

Ghislaine Maxwell said on Friday she will not speak in her own defence at her sex abuse trial, stating that prosecutors had not proven their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ms Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sex trafficking and other crimes for reportedly recruiting and grooming girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. The accused in US criminal trials is not required to give evidence, and often does not, since the burden of proof is on prosecutors.

“Your Honour, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify,” Ms Maxwell told US District Judge Alison Nathan.

The decision came after her lawyers pleaded for more time to build up their defence, but the New York judge pressured them to produce their promised witnesses or rest their case.

Witness Eva Andersson is questioned by defence lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City. Reuters

The defence had indicated it planned to call 35 witnesses as it seeks to persuade a New York jury that Ms Maxwell did not recruit and sexually abuse girls with Epstein.

But after a day and a half of evidence, they had called only nine to the stand — with others dropped, delayed or otherwise unavailable — leaving Ms Nathan increasingly exasperated.

“I have a rule. You have your next witness or you rest your case. We're not delaying the trial,” Ms Nathan said at one point.

Ms Maxwell faces an effective life sentence if convicted of six counts of enticing and transporting minors for sex.

“Our client's life is on the line,” defence lawyer Laura Menninger said as she appealed for more time.

One witness produced on Friday was a former Miss Sweden who dated Epstein between 1983 and early 1991 and remained friends with him for years afterwards.

Eva Andersson-Dubin, a former model and wife of high-profile financier Glenn Dubin, read out flight logs that showed she, her husband and three children flew regularly on Epstein's private planes and regularly holidayed at his Palm Beach home between 1994 and 2004.

She said she never saw any inappropriate conduct between Epstein and teenagers.

But she also admitted under cross-examination that she has memory problems because of what she believed was a “medical issue".

The defence also briefly questioned two FBI agents on Friday before calling Michelle Healy, a former receptionist of Epstein's.

But the defence said it was dropping a witness residing in London and that it was also struggling to locate a witness identified as “Kelly”, who was subpoenaed on December 1.

Ms Nathan was due to rule later on Friday on a request to put an 81-year-old London pub owner on the stand on Monday.

Prosecutor Lara Pomerantz questions psychologist Elizabeth Loftus during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, in a courtroom sketch in New York City. Reuters

The defence said he would give evidence that Ms Maxwell did not reside at a house opposite the pub during the time that the prosecution alleges some of the sexual abuse occurred.

A day earlier, Ms Nathan had rejected a request that three witnesses be allowed to give evidence anonymously. She also rejected the defence’s attempts to call two lawyers for accusers of Epstein to the stand.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey accused the defence of delaying tactics.

“The defence has had an extraordinary amount of time to prepare their case,” she said.

And it appeared increasingly likely the defence would have to rest its case later on Friday if Ms Nathan denies their request for more time.

Agencies contributed to this report