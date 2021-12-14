Yemen war on even bloodier course, UN official says

The UN peace envoy to Yemen warned on Tuesday of a “more fragmented and bloody” conflict in Yemen due to an escalating rebel offensive in oil-rich Marib and the exodus of government-aligned forces from the western coast.

Hans Grundberg said he was “deeply alarmed” by worsening clashes between the Iran-backed Houthi rebels and forces aligned with the ousted government, which are backed by a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition.

The Houthis have in recent weeks escalated their push on Marib, the last government-held bastion in northern Yemen, while government forces have withdrawn from areas around the strategic, rebel-held Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

“There is a risk that this could open a new chapter of Yemen’s war that is even more fragmented and bloody,” Mr Grundberg told the UN Security Council via video link.

“Yet even as the conflict parties all profess to me their desire for peace, their focus remains on military options.”

Thousands of families have been displaced by increased Houthi artillery barrages and coalition air strikes since the rebels seized territory south of Hodeidah vacated by the government-aligned Joint Forces on November 12, said Mr Grundberg.

The same goes for the central Marib region, where a Houthi offensive on the city and the region’s oilfields has been matched by increased coalition air strikes, he added. Street battles between rival forces would have “terrible consequences for civilians” in the city.

The rebels began a major push to seize Marib city in February and, after a lull, they renewed their offensive in September. Since then, more than 45,000 people have been forced to flee, the UN says. Many had already been uprooted in previous bouts of fighting.

“Restraint, de-escalation and dialogue are urgently needed now,” said Mr Grundberg.

Yemen’s defence ministry on Monday said senior military commander Nasser Al Zubiani had been killed in fighting with rebel forces on the outskirts of Marib, the official Saba news agency reported.

At the weekend, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s aid chief in Yemen, Erin Hutchinson, said civilians were increasingly being killed in military strikes in Marib and many have been “cut off from life-saving assistance”.

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition has in recent weeks accelerated air strikes on rebel positions in the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Marib, Hodeidah and Jawf, while the Houthis have fired missiles and bomb-carrying drones at the kingdom.

In🇮🇪 #UNSC statement on #Yemen, Amb. Byrne Nason called on all parties to:



🔸 Enact an immediate nationwide ceasefire;

🔸Show political will & engage seriously w/ @OSE_Yemen;

🔸Engage with Yemen Economic Framework proposed by @UNOCHA to support humanitarian aid delivery. pic.twitter.com/gukjhPpwrG — Ireland at UN (@irishmissionun) December 14, 2021

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa in late 2014, saying they were fighting corruption. A Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened the following year to restore the government.

The war has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medicine shortages and more than 130,000 dead.