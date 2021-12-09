Blue Origin launch delayed until Saturday by bad weather

A Blue Origin flight due to include a TV personality and the daughter of the first American to travel to space has been delayed until Saturday because of forecasts of bad weather.

The flight was originally scheduled for Thursday but winds forecast for today and Friday mean it will now aim to lift off on Saturday at 8.45am local time from west Texas, Blue Origin said.

Laura Shepard Churchley, whose father Alan Shepard in 1961 became the first American to travel to space, will be one of six passengers on this third crewed flight by Jeff Bezos's space company.

The rocket is called New Shepard in honour of the late Shepard.

Television personality Michael Strahan, a former American football player who co-hosts Good Morning America, will be a guest on the voyage – a 10-minute trip to the internationally recognised boundary of space and back down again.

The other four crew members are paying customers: space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess.

Lane and Cameron Bess will become the first parent-child pair to fly in space.