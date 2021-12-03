Parents of suspected US school shooter charged with involuntary manslaughter

Michigan prosecutors on Friday charged the parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of murdering four students and injuring seven other people at his high school, saying the couple appear to have bought him the weapon as a Christmas gift and ignored multiple warning signs he might be planning the rampage.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, they could face up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities say their son, Ethan, carried out the deadliest US school shooting of 2021 on Tuesday. He faces two dozen charges including murder, terrorism and other counts.

At a press conference on Friday, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald detailed a series of warning signs she said the parents should have acted on.

On November 21, a teacher saw Ethan Crumbley searching online for ammunition on his phone during class and alerted school officials, who left messages for his mother that went unreturned.

In a text message to her son that day, Jennifer Crumbley wrote, "LOL, I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught," Ms McDonald said.

The morning of the shooting, a teacher discovered a drawing that Ethan Crumbley had made depicting a handgun, a bullet, and a bleeding figure.

The words "Blood everywhere" and "The thoughts won't stop - help me" were also written on the sheet, among other messages, according to Ms McDonald.

"It is impossible not to conclude that there is reason to believe he might hurt someone" based on the drawings, she said.

School officials called a meeting with the Crumbleys after the drawing was found.

"At the meeting James and Jennifer Crumbley were shown the drawing and were advised that they were required to get ... their son into counselling within 48 hours," she said.

She added that the parents "failed to ask their son if he had his gun with him or where his gun was located and failed to inspect his backpack for the presence of the gun, which he had with him".

"The facts of this case are so egregious," Ms McDonald said.

Some time after the meeting, Ethan Crumbley opened fire after emerging from a bathroom with the gun, shooting at students in the hallway, police said.

"This doesn't just impact me as a prosecutor and a lawyer, it impacts me as a mother. The notion that a parent could read those words and their son had access to a gun they gave him ... it is criminal."

Four days before the shooting, Ethan Crumbley accompanied his father to a local gun shop, where the dad bought a semi-automatic handgun, Ms McDonald said.

Later that day, Ethan posted photos of the gun on social media, writing, "Just got my new beauty today" and adding a heart emoji. His mother posted the next day that the two of them were "testing out his new Christmas present," Ms McDonald said.

Under Michigan law, an involuntary manslaughter charge can be pursued if prosecutors believe someone contributed to a situation where the chances of harm or death were high.

"I want to be really clear these [charges] are intended to hold individuals accountable and also send a message that gun owners have a responsibility," Ms McDonald said.

"When they fail to uphold that responsibility, there are consequences."

Parents in the US are rarely charged in school shootings involving their children, despite most minors getting guns from a parent or relative’s house, according to experts.

There is no Michigan law that requires gun owners to keep weapons locked away from children. Ms McDonald, however, suggested there is more to build a case on.

“All I can say at this point is those actions on mum and dad’s behalf go far beyond negligence,” she told WJR-AM.

“We obviously are prosecuting the shooter to the fullest extent … there are other individuals who should be held accountable.”

