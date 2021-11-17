Travis McMichael tells US jury Ahmaud Arbery situation was 'life or death'

Travis McMichael gave evidence at his murder trial on Wednesday that he shot Ahmaud Arbery because he thought the black man was attacking him after Mr McMichael and two others chased him through a mostly white south Georgia neighbourhood.

“I shot him,” Mr McMichael, who is white, said in a trembling voice as he held back tears.

“It was a life or death situation.”

Mr McMichael said that in the final moments, he feared for his life when Arbery grabbed for the shotgun as he pointed it in Arbery's direction.

They grappled, with both men holding on to the weapon, and Mr McMichael pulled the trigger, he said.

The deadly encounter occurred outside the coastal city of Brunswick on February 23, 2020.

Mobile phone footage of the killing sparked outrage when it emerged two months later.

Mr McMichael has pleaded not guilty to murder and other crimes alongside two other accused: his father, Gregory McMichael, and their neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan.

The younger Mr McMichael's decision to take the stand was a risky legal manoeuvre as it opened him up to questioning by prosecutors, who have said they might ask him about evidence he had “racial animus” against black people.

Occasionally dabbing his eyes with a tissue, Mr McMichael said that he and his father thought Arbery was a burglar because Arbery had been seen “creeping in the shadows” around a house under construction nearby on the night of February 11, less than two weeks before the shooting.

Police had told him that nothing had been taken on that day, but Mr McMichael nonetheless suspected Arbery may have committed theft on a different occasion and that he may have been armed.

The younger Mr McMichael and his father grabbed their weapons after Arbery ran past their driveway and chased him in a pickup truck for five minutes.

“I ask him: 'Hey, what are you doing? What's going on?'" Mr McMichael said, and added that he pulled alongside Arbery as he ran in the road.

Arbery never spoke a word in reply and looked angry with clenched teeth, Mr McMichael said.

“He was mad, which made me think something's happened,” Mr McMichael said.

Prosecutors say the accused had unfairly assumed the worst about a black man out for a Sunday afternoon run.

Defence lawyers have said the men were legally trying to stop Arbery under a now-repealed Georgia citizen's arrest law, and the younger Mr McMichael shot him in self-defence.

They face life in prison if convicted of murder.

The owner of the half-built house where Arbery was seen on several nights in the months preceding February 2020 has previously said through a lawyer that Arbery may have stopped there to drink from a water tap. Arbery had nothing on him besides his running clothes and shoes on the day he was shot.

Mr McMichael earlier described law-enforcement training he had during nine years as a US Coast Guard mechanic.

Speaking calmly and often turning to address the jurors directly, Mr McMichael said he had arrest powers and was trained on using force and had reasonable suspicion of a crime.

Although he never used physical force in his military duties, he said had been taught that aiming a gun at someone can be used to de-escalate a situation.