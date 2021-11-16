Shotgun caused gaping hole in Arbery's chest and heavy bleeding

The shotgun blasts that struck Ahmaud Arbery punched a gaping hole in his chest, resulting in massive bleeding, a medical examiner said on Tuesday as jurors viewed autopsy photos showing Arbery’s white T-shirt stained in his own blood.

Speaking at the murder trial of the three white men who chased Arbery down, Dr Edmund Donoghue said Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun rounds fired at him. He said both gunshots caused severe bleeding that killed the 25-year-old.

The first close-range gunshot tore through an artery in Arbery’s right wrist and punched a large hole in the center of his chest, said Dr Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The second shot missed entirely, while the third blast fired at point-blank range ripped through a major artery and vein near his left armpit and fractured bones in his shoulder and upper arm.

“Is there anything law enforcement or EMS could have done to save his life at the scene?” prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked the medical examiner.

“I don’t think so, no,” Dr Donoghue replied.

Dr Donoghue performed the autopsy on February 24, 2020, the day after Arbery was killed.

Jurors were shown close-up photos of his injuries, which included several large abrasions to Arbery’s face from when he fell facedown in the street following the third gunshot. Photos of his clothing showed his T-shirt stained entirely red.

The evidence came a day after the judge refused to declare a mistrial over defence claims that jurors had been tainted when Arbery’s mother wept over evidence photos, which called attention to the presence of the Reverend Jesse Jackson, who was sitting beside her in the courtroom’s public gallery.

Defence lawyer Kevin Gough on Monday asked the judge to eject the civil rights leader from the gallery to avoid unfairly influencing jurors.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said no group would be excluded from his courtroom and he described Mr Gough’s complaints as “reprehensible" after the defence argued that it did not ”want any more black pastors coming in here".

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pick-up truck after spotting him running.

Their neighbour, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and took mobile phone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery.

Defence lawyers say the men had a right to make a citizen’s arrest of someone they suspected of stealing from the neighbourhood and that the younger Mr McMichael fired the gun in self-defence after Arbery tried to take it from him.

Prosecutors say they chased Arbery for five minutes to keep him from leaving the Satilla Shores subdivision and Arbery was trailed by Mr Bryan's truck, trying to run around the McMichaels' truck as it idled in the road ahead.

Video shows he was confronted before he was shot.