High tensions cloud Joe Biden’s first summit with China’s Xi

US President Joe Biden’s first virtual summit with China’s leader Xi Jinping on Monday comes at a low point in the relationship between the two countries amid heightened concerns over a military confrontation in Taiwan, and growing nuclear arsenals.

Mr Biden who had hoped for an in-person meeting with President Xi, has settled for a two-hour virtual meeting from the White House on Monday. The Chinese leader has not left the country in nearly two years and has since solidified his grip on power.

China's ruling Communist Party passed a resolution last week that secures a third term in office for Mr Xi.

But as the Chinese leader's power is increasing at home, Beijing's relations with Washington has only soured since Mr Biden took office in January. The two men have only spoken by phone twice, with the last call in September, lasting 90 minutes.

Ahead of Monday’s video conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a lengthy phone call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, that raised concerns over China's growing military pressure against Taiwan.

“The Secretary emphasised long-standing US interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concern regarding the PRC’s [People's Republic of China] continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan," a readout from the State Department said.

"He urged Beijing to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve cross-Strait issues peacefully and in a manner consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan."

Last night I spoke with People’s Republic of China Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss preparations for @POTUS Biden’s meeting with President Xi. I also emphasized U.S. interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and measures to safeguard the global energy supply. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) November 14, 2021

Last Tuesday, China conducted more military exercises off the Taiwanese coast. The Biden administration has increased US naval presence in the area, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen confirmed last month that US troops have been training the Taiwanese military.

Reuters reported that in his call with Mr Blinken, Mr Yi warned that any show of support for Taiwan’s independence would “boomerang” on the US.

The spiral down in the relationship has also been fuelled by China’s growing nuclear arsenal. US officials told The Financial Times last month that Beijing had tested a nuclear hypersonic glider launched from orbit. China did not confirm the test.

Other differences have revolved around the origins of Covid-19, energy prices, and China’s rising influence across Europe and Africa.

Mr Blinken “also stressed the importance of taking measures to ensure global energy supply and price volatility do not imperil global economic recovery,” the State Department said.

But the two countries have been able to co-operate on issues of common concern such as Afghanistan, the Iranian nuclear talks and climate change. The two issued a joint declaration after the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last week, pledging close co-operation in executing the Paris agreement and reducing carbon emissions.